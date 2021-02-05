HC adjourns cases filed against cancellation of college arrear examinations

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted four more weeks for the State government to collate and submit details regarding the decisions taken by various universities in the State with regard to conduct of college arrear examinations which the government had ordered to cancel in August 26 citing the threat of COVID-19.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy accepted a request made by Advocate General Vijay Narayan to grant more time for the government to collate the details. The judges were informed that a previous Division Bench had already passed interim orders restraining universities from declaring ‘all pass’ without conducting the examinations.
The interim orders were passed on public interest litigation petitions filed by former Anna University vice-chancellor E. Balagurusamy and advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan challenging the government’s decision to cancel the arrear examinations and declare all students to have passed those examinations on the basis of internal assessment.
On Thursday, Mr. Adityan’s counsel claimed that some universities had declared the results without conducting the examinations. However, the judges said that they would examine the issue when the matter gets heard next. Chief Justice also made it clear that it is for academicians to take a call on such issues since courts were not expert bodies.
He also insisted that the issue must be resolved at the earliest since it related to the career of the students.
