Hazeena Syed appointed president of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress

April 20, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Congress has appointed Hazeena Syed as president of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) president has approved the appointment proposal with immediate effect, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

