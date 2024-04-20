ADVERTISEMENT

Hazeena Syed appointed president of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress

April 20, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has appointed Hazeena Syed as president of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) president has approved the appointment proposal with immediate effect, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US