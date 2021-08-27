‘Having 9 Ministers in 10 years impacted learning’

Chennai

Minister points to frequent replacement

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said learning proficiency of school students was negatively impacted because Ministers handling the school portfolio were frequently replaced during the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

Replying to a debate on the demand for grants by his department, in the Assembly, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the learning efficiency among government school students had come down because there were “nine School Education Ministers in 10 years” in the AIADMK government and it was like a “musical chair” [the reshuffling happened before February 2017].

In a different context, he said, “Students were confused. The entry of students into Class X and Class XI in government schools has come down to 53% from 76%. There is a need for change,” he said.

Pointing out that learning outcomes had come down since students could not attend schools due to the pandemic, the Minister said the government had already announced the ₹200-crore Mission Mode Project to address learning losses. Standard operating procedures were under preparation, as the State was ready to reopen schools on September 1.

Responding to Tamilaga Makkal Vazhurimaikatchi leader T. Velmurugan’s complaints that a government library had disappeared, Mr. Poyyamozhi quipped “Tamil Nadu has disappeared after the death of [former Chief Minister] Jayalalithaa and our Chief Minister is taking steps to retrieve it.”

Recalling a point referred to by other members that primary schools in Tamil Nadu were in the second place in the performance grading list, the Minister said it was not a matter of pride because there were other parameters.

“We are in the 23rd place when it comes to learning outcomes. When I brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister in a review meeting, he wanted us to rectify the problem. In learning efficiency, we are in the 17th place. As per the national achievement survey, the quality of education is very low,” he said.

Underscoring the need for moving school education to the next stage, he said government and private schools and the School Education Department should work together for the same.

The Minister also announced a programme to teach spoken English to government school students for half-an-hour every day after school hours. “There will be one session for students of Classes VI, VII and VIII, and another for Classes IX, X, XI and XII,” he added