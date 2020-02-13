Have you closed the existing hydrocarbon wells, Stalin asks CM

CHENNAI Raising the issue of the existing hydrocarbon wells in the Cauvery delta, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said it was incumbent upon the Centre to announce the closure of the wells to give credence to the Chief Minister’s announcement that no more hydrocarbon projects will be allowed in the region.

“Already, hydrocarbon wells have been dug in 31 places, and work is going on there. Have you closed them? Only after you close them can you pass any legislation denying permission to dig any more wells. The CM is unable to say that the Centre has to make an announcement first,” Mr. Stalin said.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, he said, “While there is no doubt that the [State government’s] announcement is a boon to people who are suffering from various issues [in the region], it is the Centre that has to make an announcement first. It is worrying that the AIADMK government does not even have a basic understanding of such issues.”

The announcement on the protected agricultural zone was aimed at fooling the voters of the delta districts in view of the impending elections, he said. “Also, the announcement has to be made through a G.O, and the Central government has to approve it because it is the Centre that provides the funds,” he added.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin requested Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to immediately intervene and ensure the safe return of Indian employees on board a Japanese cruise ship, as they had not been allowed to leave since 60 passengers of the ship had contracted coronavirus. Six of the affected employees were from Tamil Nadu, he pointed out.

Transfer of TNPSC probe

The DMK on Wednesday urged the State government to transfer the probe into the alleged malpractices in the TNPSC Group-I exams, held in 2015, from the State police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The party claimed there was pressure on the police to shield some of the accused in the case.

DMK Rajya Sabha members R.S. Bharathi and P. Wilson called on Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam at the Secretariat and submitted a representation in this regard. In the representation, the DMK referred to a case pending before the Madras High Court over the TNPSC Group - I exams and underlined how three investigating officers probing the case were replaced