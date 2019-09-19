Have time till December to appoint T.N. BJP chief: Muralidhar Rao

More than a fortnight after Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned as State BJP president following her appointment as the Governor of Telangana, the suspense over her successor continues. The party high-command appears to be taking its time to appoint a new president or an interim leader to head its Tamil Nadu unit.

“We have time till December 10 (when Ms. Soundararajan’s term would have ended) to fill the vacancies of party presidents where such vacancies exist across the country. In fact, we may announce all State presidents at any time from tomorrow,” Muralidhar Rao, BJP national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge, told The Hindu.

When asked if there was a possibility of an interim president being appointed for the Tamil Nadu unit till December, Mr. Rao said, “If we can appoint an interim president, why can’t we appoint a president? So there is no such thing. We can appoint a president at any time.” He refused to be drawn on the potential candidates.

However, the party leadership in the State is still in the dark on who will take the helm. “It looks like it will take another 15-20 days for a new party president to be announced,” a BJP leader said, while another party leader said there was time till December to appoint a new head of the State unit.

But given the possibility of the local body polls being held by December, there is an expectation in the party’s State unit that an announcement will be made soon.