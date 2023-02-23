ADVERTISEMENT

Have suggested publication of ‘digital evidence manual’ by T.N. police department, SPP tells HC

February 23, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The suggestion has been made to Director General of Police, says Hasan Mohamed Jinnah

The Hindu Bureau

State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah on Thursday told the Madras High Court he has made a suggestion to the Director General of Police to come up with a manual containing the procedures to be followed by investigators while handling electronic evidence in criminal cases.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh, the SPP said he had suggested the creation of a ‘digital evidence manual’ which could put an end to the inconsistency in the procedures followed by the police at present while dealing with hard disks, thumb drives and so on.

During the hearing of appeals related to the 2015 Gokulraj murder case, the judges had wanted to know whether the police department had any standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by the investigators with respect to collection, storage and analysis of electronic evidence.

Accordingly, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram produced a SOP in place and said forensic experts were of the view that metadata was a better way, than relying upon hash value, to ensure electronic devices were not tampered with.

After taking the SOP on file, the judges said the police department must also come up with certain measures to prevent CCTV footage of criminal incidents making their way to television channels during the course of investigation. They were of the view that such public telecast might harm the prosecution’s case.

