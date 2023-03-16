Have requested Speaker not to recognise OPS, three other MLAs as AIADMK members, EPS tells HC 

March 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has told the Madras High Court that he had written to Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, urging him not to recognise expelled leader O. Panneerselvam as a member of the AIADMK Legislative Party.

Mr. Palaniswami said he had also requested the Speaker not to recognise three other members of the Assembly, including P.H. Manoj Pandian, who supports Mr. Panneerselvam. “The Speaker, for reasons which are not far from clear, has not taken a decision on that line of communication,” he said.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit to Mr. Pandian’s plea to stay the operation of certain resolutions passed by the party’s general council on July 11, 2022, including the one related to the appointment of Mr. Palaniswami as interim general secretary and expulsion of Mr. Panneerselvam from primary membership.

Explaining the reasons for the July 11 general council to have also resolved to revive the post of general secretary, as against its earlier decision that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa will remain the eternal general secretary, Mr. Palaniswami said there was no other choice, since the party wanted single leadership rather than dual leadership of Mr. Panneerselvam and himself as Coordinator and Joint Coordinator, respectively.

“The general council and the party cadre always hold Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa) in their hearts as their god and mother, and she will forever, along with Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R., be the guiding light for the party. The need of the hour was single leadership, and so it was thought fit to revive the post of general secretary,” he said.

Opposing the grant of any kind of interim order on the civil suit preferred by Mr. Pandian, who had challenged his expulsion, too, Mr. Palaniswami said all resolutions passed at the July 11 general council meeting had already been given effect, and therefore, the relief sought by the plaintiff had become infructuous.

“There is no question of the applicant seeking non-implementation of certain resolutions, that too after a period of over eight months from the date of the general council meeting,” said the counter-affidavit, served on Mr. Pandian’s counsel S. Elambharathi. It also stated that the applicant could seek relief only for himself.

Mr. Palaniswami also stated that in the previous round of litigation filed by Mr. Panneerselvam and another individual, seeking a stay on the July 11 general council meeting, a separate application had also been taken out to prevent the general council from passing the resolutions that had been assailed now.

The High Court had heard both the applications together and refused to stay the meeting. The order was subsequently confirmed by the Supreme Court, and therefore, the same issue related to the passing of the resolutions could not be agitated once again by filing a fresh civil suit, he contended.

Contending that the general council was a body which represents the will of the primary members of the party, Mr. Palaniswami said the decision of an overwhelming majority of the members of the general council could not be stifled by a minority led by Mr. Panneerselvam, who was now not even a member.

“The applicant had been arrayed as the third accused in a First Information Report registered by the Greater Chennai Police against a mob, led by Mr. Panneerselvam, which ransacked the AIADMK office on July 11. Therefore, by his conduct, he gets disentitled from seeking any relief from the court,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The case has been listed for hearing before Justice K. Kumaresh Babu on Friday, along with similar suits and interim applications taken out by Mr. Panneerselvam’s other supporters, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar, who had also been expelled from the primary membership of the party by the general council on July 11.