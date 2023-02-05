HamberMenu
Have long-term goals in politics, says Annamalai

The BJP leader was speaking to the participants of ‘Thalaiva,’ a leadership training programme on political leadership. He said that having long-term goals allowed politicians to be authentic to themselves and be consistent in their actions

February 05, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Annamalai speaking at a training programme on political leadership, strategy and communication for emerging political leaders in Chennai on Saturday.

BJP leader Annamalai speaking at a training programme on political leadership, strategy and communication for emerging political leaders in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday said that it was important to have long-term goals in politics than short-term goals.

Addressing the participants at the valedictory session of ‘Thalaiva,’ a three-day leadership training programme on political leadership here, he said that having long-term goals allowed politicians to be authentic to themselves and be consistent in their actions.

He said it was important to have a sense of authenticity and hold on to a set of authentic values so that one did not get confused by thousands of people who would want to offer advice. He said that aspiring politicians should be absolutely clear about why they want to enter into politics as it can be “brutal” once a person entered.

Stating that he realised his reasons when he was in the Indian Police Service, he said the reasons could be an anger towards the problems in the existing system or immense love for helping common people.

He suggested the participants to read many biographies and interact with leaders with a lot of lived experiences. He recalled his meeting with veteran communist leader R. Nallakannu. Highlighting that he had started a routine of meeting people from opposing camps of politics as an exercise in learning, he said he would like to interact with Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani one day.

