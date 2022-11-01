Have issued circular instructing Commissioners, SPs to grant permission for RSS route march, DGP tells HC

Judge adjourns contempt petitions filed by RSS office-bearers to Wednesday to see how many officers grant permission

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
November 01, 2022 00:09 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Monday informed the Madras High Court of having issued a circular on Saturday instructing all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the State to grant permission for a route march by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on November 6 after taking into consideration the local law and order situation and such other aspects.

Appearing before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, who was seized of a batch of contempt of court petitions filed by district level office-bearers of RSS, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted a copy of the circular issued by the DGP and said, the Commissioners and Superintendents had been instructed to grant permission, with necessary conditions, after taking public safety into account.

However, senior counsel S. Prabakaran, representing some of the contempt petitioners, said, the DGP’s circular had been issued with a rider and therefore there was every possibility of some of the Commissioners and Superintendents refusing permission by citing law and order problems and other issues. He urged the court to keep the petitions pending until the local police officials grant permission.

Support our reporting.
Acceding to his request, the judge adjourned the cases to Wednesday to see whether the RSS gets permission to take out the route march in all 50 places, as desired by it, across the State. The contempt petitions had been moved for disobedience of the orders passed by the court on September 22 directing the police to grant permission for the route march on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day.

However, since the police cited many issues including the ban imposed by the Centre on Popular Front of India, a Muslim organisation, for not being able to grant permission on October 2, the judge accepted the explanation on September 30 and ordered that the permission should be granted for the march to be taken out on November 6 and ordered listing of the petitions again for reporting compliance.

