Have fulfilled 80% of poll promises, says the Chief Minister

He honours 500 DMK functionaries to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi

He honours 500 DMK functionaries to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday that his government had fulfilled 80% of the DMK’s election promises during a tough period of the COVID-19 pandemic and empty coffers. He said he would keep the remaining promises, too.

He was speaking at a function held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, where he gave away Porkizhi Awards to 500 party functionaries to mark the 99 th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The DMK president said that while the late Chief Minister was the root of the DMK, the party workers were standing tall and strong like a banyan tree, working hard for the party. He said these awards were not enough for recognition of their services to the party because hard work was unquantifiable and whatever was given in return would not be enough. “You and your work are the reason that we are in power for the sixth time. Nobody can deny or hide the fact that it because of you that I am the Chief Minister, others are Ministers and local body presidents, councillors,” he told the functionaries.

Mr. Stalin said the awards were meant not only to recognise their hard work but also to encourage them to continue their good work and not to rest.