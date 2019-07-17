Have a heart for your head, protect it

At a recent wedding held at Namakkal, instead of just blessing the couple for a long and happy married life, members of the Indian Medical Association and Kilpauk Medical College Alumni Association gifted them helmets, and created awareness on the importance of wearing these.

Members of the association distributed awareness pamphlets to the guests at the event and awareness hoardings were also displayed at the venue. The wedding was of the daughter of a retired health department official and the association members chose the venue since a large number of guests were expected to turn up.

P. Ranganathan, president of IMA here, said “Close to 2000 guests were attending the event. We felt it would be the right occasion to reach a wider audience and inspire others to gift helmets during such occasions. According to various government statistics, most of the fatalities in accidents are due to head injuries and these could be averted by wearing helmets.”

“I have gifted helmets to most of the youngsters in my family and it helps in creating awareness among motorists. We also distributed awareness pamphlets with an advisory on various traffic rules”, he said.

The Association is planning to take the campaign forward by gifting helmets and conducting awareness campaigns at places were public gather, including religious places.

Soon after their wedding recently, a couple in Salem took out their first ride by wearing helmets, to create awareness among the public on the need to protect their head while riding a two-wheeler. Dr. Ranganathan said motorists should also undergo an eye test once a year as vision deficiency was also leading to fatal accidents.