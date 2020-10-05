Hathras rape case: Kanimozhi to lead candlelight march

Human rights have been thrown to the winds in Uttar Pradesh, says Stalin

The DMK’s women’s wing, led by secretary Kanimozhi, will take out a protest march on Monday evening to the Raj Bhavan, seeking justice for the Hathras rape victim and urging the Uttar Pradesh government to protect women, minorities and the Scheduled Tribes in the State, whose safety has come under question, DMK president M.K. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin on Sunday said that Ms. Kanimozhi would lead the march from Rajiv Gandhi statue in Guindy to the Raj Bhavan at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. He said the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to protect the accused and was creating a situation to help them escape from law.

“The incident has created ripples not just in Uttar Pradesh, but across India. The police also stopped Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi when they were trying to meet the victim’s family. What is more atrocious is that the police manhandled Mr. Gandhi, and the visuals of him being pushed to the ground is a blot on India’s democracy. If such treatment is being meted out to Mr. Gandhi, imagine what the situation of the common man would be,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take responsibility for not providing enough security to Mr. Gandhi and Ms. Priyanka when they were allowed to go and meet the victim’s family on Saturday.

“Claiming to control the Congress cadre, the police used force against Ms. Priyanka. All this is being done to frighten the people. Democratic and human rights have been thrown to the winds. The Chief Minister should take responsibility for this, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must give an explanation,” he said.

Cases against both the Congress leaders must be withdrawn and the privileges committee of Parliament must investigate the insult meted out to Mr. Gandhi, he said.

“Minorities, women and the Scheduled Tribes do not have security in Uttar Pradesh. The media is also understanding the situation there. The Central government has the responsibility to understand this and set the situation right,” Mr. Stalin said.