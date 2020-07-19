Hate politics based on religious beliefs not our identity: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI

19 July 2020 01:08 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that a developed society is one in which people don’t impose their religious beliefs on others and live without hurting the sentiments of others.

In an apparent reference to those who defaced the statue of Dravidian stalwart Periyar in Coimbatore, Mr. Haasan said, “It is not our identity to pursue hate politics and divisions based on religious beliefs. Divide and rule conspiracies cannot be used to paint the Tamils in anyway.”

