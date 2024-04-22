GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hate and discrimination are real guarantees of Modi: Stalin

Mr. Modi has attempted to whip up religious sentiments and resorted to hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat, says Stalin

April 22, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The EC has shamelessly abandoned even a semblance of neutrality, says Stalin. File

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday described as “toxic, vile and highly deplorable” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech claiming that the Congress, if elected to power, would distribute people’s land, gold and other valuables among Muslims.

In his X page message, Mr. Stalin said fearing public anger against his failures, Mr. Modi had attempted to whip up religious sentiments and resorted to hate speech to avoid what seemed to be an imminent defeat.

“Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of turning a deaf ear to the Prime Minister’s blatant hate speech. “The EC has shamelessly abandoned even a semblance of neutrality,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the socio-economic caste census promised by the INDIA bloc was a remedy long overdue to create an egalitarian society.

“It is sad that the Prime Minister is twisting it and depriving socially disadvantaged communities of their due share in education, jobs, and seats of power. Leaders of the INDIA bloc should be wary of the BJP’s devious diversionary tactics. We must firm up our commitment to exposing the miserable failures of Modi,” he said.

The State secretary of the CPI(M) K. Balakrishnan said Mr. Modi’s speech smacked of “arrogance.”

“His speech was immediately shared by the RSS and other Sangh Paivar to spread hatred against the Muslims,” he said.

