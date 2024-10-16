GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Has T.N. govt. taken long-term steps to prevent flooding in Chennai, asks BJP leader

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan, in a separate statement, said the government should continue to take preventive measures during the northeast monsoon

Published - October 16, 2024 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. File photo

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. File photo | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Barring temporary solutions like pumping out water from low-lying areas using motors, has the Tamil Nadu government implemented any long-term and permanent measures to prevent flooding in Chennai, asked BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Speaking to the media in Chennai on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), she said, “Some Ministers claim that 90% of the stormwater drain construction work in the city has been completed. If so, these types of temporary measures are not required.”

The State government said it had arranged for medical camps, but such camps should reach more people in need of medical assistance, she said. Since mosquito-borne diseases are more prevalent during the rainy season, the government should intensify its measures and conduct more medical camps, she added.

Preventive measures

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan, in a separate statement, said the State government should continue to take preventive measures during the northeast monsoon season to protect people from the impact of inundation.

“Normalcy was disrupted for people living in low-lying areas where rainwater entered houses and shops. Considering the weather forecast for the next couple of days, the State government should put in place all kinds of precautionary measures,” said Mr. Vasan, who also urged the State to ensure seamless supply of food and water to people accommodated in relief camps.

