Haryana to use IIT Madras platform to assess road accident data and make interventions

January 19, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The platform Sanjaya will give map-based analyses of blackspots and emerging blackspots

The Hindu Bureau

An intelligence platform ‘Sanjaya’ was launched on Thursday by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) in Haryana. 

Sanjaya will help stakeholders in the transportation sector visualise the high-frequency accident zone data and plan targeted interventions.  

The platform will provide map-based analyses of blackspots and emerging blackspots across the country. It will be sorted by the jurisdiction of States, districts and police boundaries. The infographic and visual displays of data will enable a better understanding of crash patterns in a specific region, thus helping policy makers develop initiatives to reduce accidents.  

According to a report by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, nearly 60% of fatalities occur on 5% of the national and state highway roads. Also, 83.4% of fatalities are among people in the age group of 18 to 60, an IIT Madras release said. 

Venkatesh Balasubramanian, head of CoERS and RBG Labs in the Department of Engineering Design at the Institute, who coordinated the initiative said data is necessary to develop target-specific interventions to reduce road traffic accidents.  Data would not only identify the problems on the road but also implement viable long-term changes.

“Sanjaya is a platform to get actionable intelligence for jurisdictional leaders. This will empower stakeholders across Haryana to visualise district-wise high frequency accident zones and aid in preparing an action plan for targeted rectification,” he said.  

