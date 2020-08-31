Harmonics discharge: Tangedco mulls penalty on consumers

It has asked stakeholders to submit their comments by Sept. 11

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has proposed to levy a penalty of 15% on consumers connected to power systems below 33 kV if they fail to provide adequate filtering equipment to avoid dumping of harmonics beyond permissible limits.

Harmonics are generated by any load that draws power disproportionate to the voltage applied and affects the stability of the grid. Earlier, the norms were applicable for power systems above 33 kV. High Tension and Extra High Tension (HT/EHT) consumers from industries are connected to such power systems.

In its petition before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), Tangedco pointed out that the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) had amended the regulations in 2019 on discharge of harmonics and made it applicable to consumers connected to or seeking connectivity with electricity systems below the 33 kV voltage level (mainly at 11 kV and above).

Tangedco sought approval for a new methodology to measure harmonics as well as to fix the penalty at 15% for consumers using 11 kV and 22 kV systems, which was similar to those using voltage levels of 33 kV or above.

It also sought to provide new HT/EHT connections only after installation of power quality meters on the consumers’ premises and also instructed existing ones to install the meters on their own, within 12 months from when the amended regulations came into effect.

Pending cases

As per TNERC’s direction, Tangedco has asked stakeholders to submit their comments on the proposal by September 11. It also pointed out that some cases involving penalties on 11 kV and 22 kV consumers were pending.

P. Muthusamy, former director (engineering), Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, pointed out that the CEA Amendment Regulation does not provide for compensation and therefore, compensation could not be imposed on 22 kV and 11 kV consumers.

Similarly, the CEA regulation specifies continuous metering and measurement of harmonics, hence Tangedco could not introduce a new method for harmonics measurement, he said. CEA regulations were secondary laws and therefore if a statute prescribed anything to be done in a particular manner, it had to be done in that manner or not at all, Mr. Muthusamy added.