Hardly a place in T.N. where Sri Rama’s footprints aren’t found, says Governor Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said a narrative was built in Tamil Nadu that Sri Rama was a ‘north Indian’ God, and the people of the State did not know the God when preparations were under way for pranpratishta at the Ayodhya Ram temple. However, he said, there is hardly a place in the State where Sri Rama’s footprints cannot be found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch of the book, Sri Rama in Tamilagam: An Inseparable Bond, authored by D.K. Hari and D.K. Hema Hari, at the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Ravi further said Bharath could not exist without sanatana dharma.

He contended that young people in Tamil Nadu were being deprived of their cultural and spiritual heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A kind of fabricated social engineering has been going on to create a different identity by way of a cultural genocide, as if we have nothing to do with the rest of the country and the past is to be erased,” he said.

Ms. Hema Ravi said, “The Ramsethu in Tamil Nadu marks the boundary of Bharath itself. You will also find imprints in Tamil prose and poetry — starting from Agasthiya Muni, the patron saint for Tamil itself. And he points the way to Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana from Dandakaranya.”

S. Gurumurthy, editor, Thuglak, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.