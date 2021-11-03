Hard work pays off for first-time NEET takers

All six candidates scored over 700 in the exam

Candidates who have topped the State merit list in NEET 2021 have cleared the test in their first attempt and have done exceedingly well. All the six candidates, who have scored over 700, prepared for the exam for two years. All but one attended coaching classes.

In the national-level test, S.A. Geethanjali was ranked 23; M. Pravin, ranked 30 with a score of 710, trained at a coaching centre in Namakkal; S.K. Prasenjithan of DAV Mogappair School trained at a city-based coaching centre and R. Arvind of Thanjavur, who prepared on his own, ranked 43.

Mr. Prasenjithan said he had been preparing for the test since Class XI until about four months before the exam. He thoroughly went through the NCERT textbooks and worked on its questions. “In the run up to the exam, for three months, I took a three-hour practice test everyday, which helped my speed and accuracy,” said the medical aspirant, who also attended classes at the Aakash Institute.

Mr. Prasenjithan said while students should not underestimate any subject and must prepare well for everything, scoring well in Biology would definitely give them the edge over others. “I would encourage all aspirants to identify their weak spots in each subject and work on them,” he said. He hopes to study in AIIMS Delhi.

Arvind had also started preparing from Class XI and in the last few months, he focused on practising the question papers from 2019. . He wants to study in the college where his mother studied D. Pharm., he said.

M.B. Hayagrivas, who passed Class XII this year, scored 705 marks and secured rank 56. A student of Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanambakkam, Mr. Hayagrivas said he was helped a lot by his teachers and time management during the exam was crucial in performing well. “Consistent practice and attempting mock tests helped especially in the last few months before the exam. I actually expected to get more marks,” said the MBBS aspirant, who wishes to join AIIMS Delhi or Jipmer.