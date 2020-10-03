‘Harassment of Rahul Gandhi reflects lawlessness in U.P.’

Narayanasamy takes part in the fast observed to condemn the U.P. government

The detention and “harassment” of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reflects the prevailing lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said in Puducherry on Friday.

“Since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in U.P. there have been several incidents of rape, especially of Dalit girls,” he said. “Public and political leaders have a right to visit the victim’s family to console them. The Congress leaders were only trying to do that. Not only they were prevented but Mr. Gandhi and party workers were manhandled. It reflects the prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh,” he told The Hindu, during the fast near Anna Statue observed to condemn the attitude of the U.P. government.

Never in the history of India a victim’s body was cremated in the wee hours after denying the family members the right to pay last respects to the girl, he said, adding such attitude reflects the mentality of those in power in the State.

He also demanded the resignation of Mr. Adityanath owning moral responsibility for the incidents.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F. Shahjahan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian and other senior leaders participated in the agitation.

The DMK and the Left party leaders also participated in the fast.

Similar protests were held in Karaikal also. Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan inaugurated the fast.

At Mahe, the Congress workers led by former Home Minister E.Valsaraj staged a protest march.