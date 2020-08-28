Harassment of Dalit panchayat president: SHRC calls for report

CHENNAI

State Human Rights Commission member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of reports published in The Hindu over the incident

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a report from the Tiruppur Collector over an incident in which a Dalit panchayat president was being harassed by a ward member.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of reports published in The Hindu over the incident and called for a detailed report from Tiruppur Collector within three weeks.

The Hindu had reported that panchayat president R. Selvi of Kavandachipudur village in Dharapuram panchayat union had experienced caste-based discrimination by a ward member S. Kuppusamy. He used casteist slurs and threatened her in the panchayat office.

Though a case against him was registered under the SC/ST Act following her complaint, no action was taken against the accused, the report said. Eventually, he was arrested.