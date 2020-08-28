Tamil Nadu

Harassment of Dalit panchayat president: SHRC calls for report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a report from the Tiruppur Collector over an incident in which a Dalit panchayat president was being harassed by a ward member.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of reports published in The Hindu over the incident and called for a detailed report from Tiruppur Collector within three weeks.

The Hindu had reported that panchayat president R. Selvi of Kavandachipudur village in Dharapuram panchayat union had experienced caste-based discrimination by a ward member S. Kuppusamy. He used casteist slurs and threatened her in the panchayat office.

Though a case against him was registered under the SC/ST Act following her complaint, no action was taken against the accused, the report said. Eventually, he was arrested.

