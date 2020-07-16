Woman alleges dowry harassment, ends life

CUDDALORE

16 July 2020 12:20 IST

In a video, she blames her husband and in-laws for the extreme step

A 21-year-old woman ended her life, allegedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry in their house at Erumanur near Virudhachalam on Wednesday night.

The victim Shobana also posted a video on a social networking site blaming her husband Vijayakumar, 24, and in-laws for forcing her to take the extreme step.

According to the police, the couple had a one-year-old son.

Vijayakumar, who was working in an IT company in Chennai, lost his job during the lockdown and returned home. Then, he and his parents began demanding more dowry and started physically harassing Shobana, she charged.

On Wednesday evening, Shobana went to her room along with the child and took the extreme step. Her family members lodged a complaint with the Virudhachalam police.

The police have detained the husband and her in-laws.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050.