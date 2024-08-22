Happy to Remain Low Profile 

There is much in the city that remains unsung. Indeed, sometimes it appears that Chennai would prefer to keep it that way. Our claiming modestly that we have the second-longest beach in the world is typical. Imagine if Delhi had had such a feature. What tom-toming there would have been complete with fisticuffs with the other claimant over the number one position! Our way is much better – nobody will lay claim for the second longest and so we are safe.

It is the same with the city. Nothing much happens in Madras was an oft-heard lament among visitors in the past. Perhaps that was true but even in that era, you do read of a night life in the city, of activities that did not happen in other metros such as motor sports and of something for everyone. Madras or for that matter Chennai was never into forcing one and all into a way of life. It still seems to provide a certain pace of life where even while there is progress, there is time to pause and smell the roses, or at least the Cooum. And as for nothing happening here, whoever said that could not be more wrong and then, conversely, is it necessary for something to happen all the time?

The city therefore also does not set much store by PR. It has, as is well known, many firsts to its credit – such as the Indian army, the banking system, radio broadcasting, breakthroughs in healthcare, etc. And yet, the histories of many of these same institutions deny Chennai that status and have alternate narratives. Take even the social revolution in India – personalities such as Iyothee Thass Pandithar and Rettamalai Srinivasan are never spoken of in the national narratives. And yet they were propounding their principles in this city at around the time BR Ambedkar was born. Chennai has never bothered with pushing its credentials. Chennai knows, and it could not care less that others don’t.

The city has also never taken extreme positions. The middle order always triumphs, keeping normalcy in all matters paramount. How else are we to explain the complete absence of inter religious strife here? Naysayers have often claimed that this is because we have never had a Partition-like scenario. True and yet untrue. It is not as though we were spared waves of invasion. But would we have allowed a Partition-like scenario to develop is another question. Tempers did flare when the rationalist movement gained ground. But that too became part of the many threads that make up the tapestry that is Chennai. It too has learnt to co-exist, as have believers in turn learnt to accept the rationalist point of view too.

Chennai sometimes appears to be like the Cooum – placid and meandering. But it does not stink. There it seems to possess a sharp undercurrent, just like the other river – the Adyar. This has ensured that the city took the right steps at the right time and remained relevant. You need to only look back and see how of many of these have turned out to the city’s benefit – the first wave of industrialisation, the auto boom, the leather impetus, the privatisation of technical education, the investments in social uplift, the leaps in health both in private and public spheres, and the protection of regional identity. Yes, there are several negatives, but these are traits that we share with other parts of India. Our progress has been given to very few. Today, there is a tendency to compare higher rates of progress in many traditionally backward states. We forget that we achieved those indices years ago.

Yes, outwardly we are placid. Which is why, even gen Z sometimes does not think there is much happening here. Even in IT, while there are other cities that may lead in exports (we come third and like the status of our beach we seem happy there), we are leaders in back-end operations and have a whole host of world majors relying on us. We have not changed all that much, have we? In the past hundreds of our accountants, technicians and others formed the backbone of Indian companies and today, sitting here, we do the same for the world. It is so typical of the city to shine in what is sometimes condescendingly referred to as janitorial services. But someone has to do it, and if it were not done, everyone would notice.

That is Chennai for you, doing its good work silently. And averse to blowing its trumpet. After all, even Thiruvalluvar has warned us of other’s envy.