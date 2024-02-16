Happy that Palaniswami has spoken against BJP govt. at the Centre, says CM Stalin

February 16, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that it was a solace that Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who “maintained silence” so long as the AIADMK was part of the BJP alliance, had spoken against the BJP government at the Centre.

“Nothing is lost. I request him to join hands with us to pressure the Centre to release funds for Tamil Nadu,” he said in his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the Assembly.

Responding to Mr. Palaniswami’s question on the implementation of the Metro Rail project, the Chief Minister said he was happy that the AIADMK, which had favoured monorail, had switched its liking to Metro Rail. “Though the foundation was laid for the second phase of the Metro Rail project when the AIADMK was in power, the government did not make any effort to implement it. The work started only after the DMK assumed office,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release funds for the Metro Rail project whenever he met him. “Even six days ago, I wrote a letter to him. Since the Centre has not released funds, we have used money from the loan borrowed by the State government,” he said.