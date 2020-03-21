Handwashing facilities set up at 170 exam centres

Students taking higher secondary examinations were provided with handwashing facilities at all 170 centres in the combined Vellore district on Friday.

Public Health Department officials advised everyone to wash their hands before and after leaving their houses and cover their mouths while coughing. The government has instructed Education Department officials to spread the message about the importance of handwashing and covering the face after assembly.

Since all schools were asked to remain closed till March 31, only those taking board examinations were at the examination centres. Junior Red Cross, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme volunteers ensured that examiners and officials entering the centres washed their hands at the entrances. A total of 40,500 students took the higher secondary examinations this time from Vellore district.

Chief Educational Officer, S. Mars inaugurated the facilities at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi on Friday. The facility will be extended till the last day of examinations for classes XI and XII, Junior Red Cross (JRC), Vellore Education District organiser, S.N. Janardhananhe said.