Hands full, hold proceedings via video link: police chief

Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan has written to the Principal Sessions Judge to conduct court proceedings, such as extension of remand, through videoconferencing for three days, as the police are preoccupied with bandobast duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the city on Friday and Saturday.

It will not be feasible to provide manpower for escort of remand prisoners from the Central Prison, Puzhal, to various sessions courts, he said. He requested the Principal Sessions Judge to issue necessary instructions to sessions courts to adjourn the cases posted for hearing from Thursday to Sunday, by conducting proceedings through videoconferencing. He added that police personnel would produce warrants for adjournment of the cases.

In case extension of remand of the accused is required, the Superintendent of Central Prison, Puzhal, has been requested to arrange for the conduct of proceedings through videoconferencing, Mr. Viswanathan said.