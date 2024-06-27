Handlooms Dept. to seek GI tag for 5 traditional varieties of sari and dhoti

The textiles department has proposed offering technical textile courses in polytechnics and industrial training institutes. The courses are being introduced to fulfil the need for skilled workers to manufacture high quality textiles. The curriculum for the same would be developed with support from centres of excellence in textile technology.

The handlooms department has also proposed to get geographical indication tag for five traditional varieties of handloom products, namely, the silk saris from Chinnalapatti; Koorainadu saris; Nagarcoil vaeti; Uuraiyur saris; and Gudiyatham lungis. The department has allocated ₹15 lakh.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi in his response to the discussion on budget demands on Thursday said that in the past three years, the department had improved its performance. He listed several achievements of his department.

“The free dhoti and sari for Pongal were distributed by December last year. Usually, it is given after the festival,” he said.

“We have planned to give four sets of uniform to school students. For the first time in this year, we have distributed two sets of school uniforms before the schools reopened,” he said.

A mini handloom park on the lines of that Kancheepuram will be established in Dindigul district and Chinalampatti, the minister said.

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Weaver’s Co-operative Society, Co-optex, had now become a profit-making venture, he told the members. Mr. Gandhi said in the last three years 18 showrooms had been launched. Currently, there are 154 showrooms, including 105 in the State and 49 outside the State. The department has proposed setting up a sales centre in Jaipur in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹66 lakh.

“When this government took charge in 2021, Co-optex was a loss-making unit. It incurred a loss of ₹7.60 crore. In 2022-23, the net profit was ₹9.45 crore and last year the net profit was ₹11.57 crore. We hope to cross ₹12 crore this year,” he said.

Co-optex’s sales had risen from ₹171.90 lakh in 2020-21 to ₹214.50 lakh in 2023-24, he added.

The department has proposed taking up a detailed study for manufacture of sport-tech and athleisure dresses.

