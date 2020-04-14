Handicrafts experts in dire straits

Makers of handicrafts in Tamil Nadu are in dire straits as the market for their products have vanished in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. They have also lost their customers from foreign countries since the lockdown is in force.

“In Tamil Nadu 40-types of handicrafts are made and around 15 lakh artisans depend on the trade for their livelihood. The annual turnover is ₹200 crore and earns good foreign exchange. But the pandemic has changed our life upside down,” said ‘Erode’ R. Radhakrishnan, general secretary of Shrusti, Tamil Nadu Artisans Welfare Association.

The manufacturing and sale of bronzes, stone and wood carvings, Natchiarkoil lights, brass pates, lace embroidery, Vadasery temple jewellery, coconut shell carvings and musical instruments have come to a standstill.

“Tamil Nadu is in the forefront when it comes to exporting these products. Now the artisans do not know from where the next meal will come,” Mr Radhakrishnan said.

The artisans of Kanyakumari have borne the brunt more since 30 of the 40 handicrafts are made in the district. A total of 5 lakh people get employment directly and indirectly from the trade and the district earns ₹12 crore every year.

“The mainstay of our customers are tourists who visit Kanniyakumari regularly. The lockdown has deprived us of our livelihood and the government should extend assistance to the artisans,” said Jeya Cruz, an award-winning artisan from Kanniyakumari district.

He said the artisans had registered themselves with the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation and the government could easily identify them to release monetary assistance.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Centre could allot grant through the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handicrafts and it should be done immediately for the benefit of the artisans.

“There are a lot of other artisans who have not registered with the government body. They also need the government’s support. In normal times we can reach out to them. The lockdown has prevented us from travelling,” Mr Radhakrishnan said.