Hand over Tablighi Jamaat members to their respective Consulates, says MLA

Manidhaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader M. Thamimun Ansari has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to hand over to their respective consulates, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who have been granted bail recently.
In his representation to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ansari, also Nagapattinam MLA, said such persons, who are foreign nationals were handed over to their respective consulates in Maharashtra. Such persons have been made to stay in Hajj houses, government mosques and hostels by the Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi governments respectively.
“While so, the Tamil Nadu government has made those who obtained bail stay in juvenile homes, which is not in line with the Central government’s guidelines,” he contended.
Mr. Ansari urged the State government to hand them over to their respective consulates. A total of 129 persons, including 12 women from Bangladesh, Brunei, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have obtained bail and were presently in Tamil Nadu, he said.
