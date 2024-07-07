Hand over case to CBI if State govt. has no hand in murder of Armstrong: BSP chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, on Sunday said that the Tamil Nadu government must hand over the investigation into the murder of the party’s Tamil Nadu president, K. Armstrong, to the Central Bureau of Investigation “if it does not have a hand in his murder”.

Speaking at the funeral of Armstrong, in which thousands of party members and well-wishers took part, Ms. Mayawati said that the manner in which he was killed outside his home showed that there was “no law and order in Tamil Nadu”.

“I also came to know that those who actually committed the murder had not been caught yet,” she said, adding, “This issue should be taken very seriously because it is not only about our State president, but is also about the weaker sections...Dalits...they are scared and worried that if this could happen to our State president, it could happen to any of them.”

Ms. Mayawati said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must focus on maintaining law and order and ensure security for the weaker sections of society.

“We would like to tell the State government – if you do not want to provide justice, then we want this matter to be referred to the CBI so that the truth comes out, the real culprits are caught, and we could find out whose hand is behind this (crime). We don’t trust the State government to give us justice. If the State government had no hand in this crime, then refer the case to the CBI. If you (State government) don’t, then it is clear that you had some role in this,” she said.

If someone had any information regarding the crime, they should come forward, but no one should take the law into their hands, she said.

“Our party members will not take the law into their hands to get justice. We will peacefully place our point of view to the State government. We want the State government to ensure that the family (of Armstrong) remains safe and is provided all possible help,” she said.

Buddhist renaissance

While Mr. Armstrong may have had his share of run-ins with the law, many of his supporters remember him as someone who was serious about Buddhism and drawing more Dalits to it. Many say he was instrumental in building a Buddhist Vihar near his home in Perambur which, according to them, has been growing in popularity over the past few years.

“He believed that Dalits should embrace Buddhism and not remain within the Hindu fold if they want to liberate themselves,” a supporter said.