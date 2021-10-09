‘Half-yearly exams for Classes X and XII likely in December’

We will find a way to ensure all girl children go to school, says Minister

The government plans to conduct the half-yearly examinations in December followed by the board examinations for students of Classes X and XII in March, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Friday.

A circular will be issued to schools after approval from the Chief Minister, the Minister said in response to a question, raised by a student at the Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School during a function to mark the International Girl Child Day, on whether exams would be held this year.

“We will find a way to ensure all girl children go to school in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said. He said the girl students who have been attending schools must become ambassadors of change, encourage other girls in their neighbourhood and families to attend schools. The toilet facilities in schools are the most important to ensure girl children stay in school and these are being improved, he said.

Answering questions posed by students, the Minister said that they must focus on studying, and all other facilities would be provided by the government. The programme was organised by Childline Nodal Agency, Bishop Heber College and J. Godwin Prem Singh, Director, C. Saraswathi, Secretary, Tiruchi Seva Sangam Managing Committee and AL. Nagammai, Headmistress, Seva Sangam Girls' Higher Secondary School took part in the event.