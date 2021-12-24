Tamil Nadu

Half-yearly break for govt. schools

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamozhi has announced that students of government schools will have half-yearly holidays from December 25 to January 2. He was in Tirunelveli on Thursday to participate in a review meeting with Education Department officials from the southern districts.

With schools reopening for senior classes in September and for other classes in November, it was anticipated that there might be no holidays this year owing to the delayed start to the academic year. Earlier, the School Education department called off the quarterly and half-yearly exams.


