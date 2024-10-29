The Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday (October 29, 2024), has announced that all schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu would function only till afternoon on October 30, in view of the Deepavali festival the following day.

The second half of October 30 has been declared holiday by the Tamil Nadu government, an official release said.

The State government had earlier announced a local holiday for all government offices, schools and colleges across the State on November 1, the next day of Deepavali on October 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.