The Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday (October 29, 2024), has announced that all schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu would function only till afternoon on October 30, in view of the Deepavali festival the following day.

The second half of October 30 has been declared holiday by the Tamil Nadu government, an official release said.

The State government had earlier announced a local holiday for all government offices, schools and colleges across the State on November 1, the next day of Deepavali on October 31.