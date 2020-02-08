Tamil Nadu

Haldia Petrochemicals set to invest ₹50,000 crore

Concrete action: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior government officials holding talks with the team from Haldia Petrochemicals on setting up a facility in Cuddalore district, in Chennai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: DIPR

Purnendu Chatterjee calls on CM as a follow-up of latter’s U.S. tour

Following up on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Tamil Nadu government earlier, representatives from Haldia Petrochemicals called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday to discuss investments to the tune of ₹50,000 crore in Cuddalore district.

A senior official said the meeting of company representatives with Mr. Palaniswami was a follow-up on the MoU signed during Mr. Palaniswami's visit to New York last year.

Haldia Petrochemicals has submitted bid for Nagarjuna Oil's refinery unit in Cuddalore, which is facing liquidation. “The company is likely to get it. In that regard, the company representatives called on the Chief Minister in his camp office on Thursday,” the official said. Although Nagarjuna’s was a refinery, the new plant would be one of petrochemicals.

The outlay is estimated at ₹50,000 crore for converting the facility in Cuddalore into a petrochemical complex.

The team from Haldia was represented by its Chairman and Managing Director Purnendu Chatterjee.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Chief Minister's Secretary M. Sai Kumar and Officer on Special Duty, Investment Facilitation Cell, K.P. Karthikeyan were present.

