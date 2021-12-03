Haj: why was Chennai left out, ask MPs

T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran bring up issue in the Lok Sabha

DMK MPs T.R. Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran questioned Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over the exclusion of the Chennai airport from the list of embarkation points (EPs) for Haj pilgrims and brought the issue to the notice of the Lok Sabha.

The airport was excluded from the list of EPs for pilgrims of Haj 2022, based on a review meeting, conducted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs on October 22, as part of an action plan to prepare for the pilgrimage.

Mr. Naqvi responded that no request had been received from the State Government for the inclusion of the Chennai airport, except for a reference from Madurai MP S. Venkatesan, to which the Minister had already replied.