Hair dressers’ union moves HC for reopening salons

Chennai

20 May 2020 20:23 IST

The Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers’ Union has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State government to permit reopening of salons in all areas across the State without any conditions related to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu on Wednesday ordered notice returnable by a week. In an affidavit filed in support of the case, the union president M. Munusamy said that the lockdown had caused more suffering to the families of hairdressers than the pandemic.

“There is hunger and starvation in the families of all workmen. The act (ordering closure of salons and beauty parlours) of the respondents in unconscionable and inhuman,” the petitioner said and contended that it was also an unfair labour practice.

Claiming that the union had even raised an industrial dispute in this regard but to no avail, the union sought for an interim direction to pay compensation of ₹30,000 to every hair dresser in the State since they had lost income for about two months.