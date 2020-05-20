Hair dressers’ union moves HC for reopening salons

The Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers’ Union has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State government to permit reopening of salons in all areas across the State without any conditions related to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.
Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu on Wednesday ordered notice returnable by a week. In an affidavit filed in support of the case, the union president M. Munusamy said that the lockdown had caused more suffering to the families of hairdressers than the pandemic.
“There is hunger and starvation in the families of all workmen. The act (ordering closure of salons and beauty parlours) of the respondents in unconscionable and inhuman,” the petitioner said and contended that it was also an unfair labour practice.
Claiming that the union had even raised an industrial dispute in this regard but to no avail, the union sought for an interim direction to pay compensation of ₹30,000 to every hair dresser in the State since they had lost income for about two months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism