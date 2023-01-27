ADVERTISEMENT

Hackers take over MNM website, post about fake Congress merge

January 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘fake’ press release appeared to mock both Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Haasan

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam cadre and office-bearers were surprised on Friday to find a press release hosted on the party website declaring that its founder, Kamal Haasan, has decided to merge the organisation with the Congress. However, party vice president A.G. Mourya clarified that the website had been hacked.

The press release posted on the website, which has since been removed, claimed that the parties would be merged on January 30, the day on which Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Hindutva ideologue Nathuram Godse in New Delhi in 1948.

The ‘fake’ press release appeared to mock Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on how he doesn’t care about what people are talking about him. He recently said, “I have killed Rahul Gandhi. He exists only in your mind and the BJP’s mind.” In a satirical take, the press release quoted, Mr. Haasan saying, “Ever since Rahul Gandhi said he killed Rahul Gandhi, I wanted to do something similar. Today Makkal Needhi Maiam has killed Makkal Needhi Maiam, and we are all Congress.” This quote making fun of both Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Haasan was circulated on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mourya said, “The website was likely hacked and the press release is false. Why would we publish a press release on our website about a merger? We would rather make a formal announcement.”

Mr. Haasan’s participation in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his decision to support the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s (TNCC) Erode (East) candidate, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, had triggered speculation that the MNM would likely be in the same alliance as the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, MNM leader and Erode (East) bypoll incharge of MNM, A. Arunachalam, who recently rejoined the MNM from the BJP, met TNCC chief K.S. Alagiri and discussed election strategies with the Congress leadership, a MNM release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US