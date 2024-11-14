 />
Hackathon in database technology to be held

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies invites applications from engineers, developers for the hackathon

Published - November 14, 2024 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is hosting a hackathon to solve critical challenges in database technology. 

The competition is open to engineers and developers across the country and will be conducted by the innovation hub of the institute, IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Participants will demonstrate their expertise in database engineering. The first, second and third prizes in the contest include Rs. 3 lakh, Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh respectively.

High performing teams will have a chance to explore incubation support, receive certifications and collaborate with the IIT Madras Pravartak research community. Participants may register at https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/iitm-pravartak/. The last date to register is Nov 24.  

Institute director V. Kamakoti said, “This hackathon is a testament to our mission of advancing research and innovation in database engineering.” He hoped the event would inspire breakthrough solutions shaping the future of database technology in the country. 

The Foundation’s chief executive officer said the hackathon is an invitation for emerging data engineering talent to address complex data challenges.

IIT-M Pravartak Technologies is a section 8 company housing the technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by the institute.

