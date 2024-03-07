ADVERTISEMENT

Hackathon for women to be held

March 07, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing will organise hackathons at Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, and Chennai for women in engineering as a part of International Women’s Day events.

The topic will be “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. At Kalaignar Karunanidhi College of Technology in Coimbatore, the programme on March 8 will focus on evolution of smart villages and towns, at Sona College of Technology in Salem, the topic will be new product development for sustainability (March 14) and at Mahendra Engineering College on March 22, it will be urban mobility solutions. For details, log on to www.tancem.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US