Hackathon for women to be held

March 07, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing will organise hackathons at Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, and Chennai for women in engineering as a part of International Women’s Day events.

The topic will be “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. At Kalaignar Karunanidhi College of Technology in Coimbatore, the programme on March 8 will focus on evolution of smart villages and towns, at Sona College of Technology in Salem, the topic will be new product development for sustainability (March 14) and at Mahendra Engineering College on March 22, it will be urban mobility solutions. For details, log on to www.tancem.in

