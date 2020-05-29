Habitual offender detained under Goondas Act

CUDDALORE

29 May 2020 14:50 IST

The Neyveli Township police on Thursday detained a habitual offender under the provisions of the Goondas Act.

Acting on recommendations of the Superintendent of Police, M. Sree Abhinav, Collector V. Anbuselvan order the detention of ‘Singuttu’ alias Sinagaravelan, 24 of Neyveli under preventive detention.

Singaravelan was involved in three attempt to murder and robbery cases. The orders were served on him at the Cuddalore Central Prison.