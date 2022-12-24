Habitat board tenement dwellers face procedural quagmire in getting sale deeds, says NGO

December 24, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of urban poor has alleged tedious procedures, lack of clarity and transparency for the issuance of sale deeds to those residing in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements developed through the World Bank-funded Madras Urban Development Project (MUDP) and the Tamil Nadu Urban Development (TNUDP) Project.

These projects were implemented three or four decades ago, mainly in Chennai and a few other urban areas of the State. A survey conducted earlier this year by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) in Chennai found that a vast majority of the beneficiaries of MUDP were yet to receive sale deeds even after a delay of nearly four decades.

While the key issue remained the transfer of land to urban habitat board from different departments which owned the land, the board highlighted other issues like loss of necessary documentation over a period of time, death of original allottees of the houses, non-payment of dues to the board and in some cases the transfer of the property to other people by allottees.

Focussing on one particular locality in Chennai, Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar, the IRCDUC, recently carried out a campaign to assist the residents there to obtain their sale deeds. During this campaign, the organisation found inadequate efforts on the part of TNUHDB to create awareness among people and to facilitate and ease the process.

Even for the people who had the necessary documentation, the organisation found that the procedure was tedious.

Vanessa Peter, founder, IRCDUC, said those who thought that they had paid all their dues, for instance, were informed later by the board that they were yet to pay a significant sum.

Alleging lack of transparency or at least an inability to explain the procedures clearly to the public, she said that it was very difficult for the people to navigate the procedures. She appealed to the TNUHDB to come up with clear documentation of the procedures and the method in which the dues are calculated.

The IRCDUC has written to the World Bank, Housing and Urban Development Department in Tamil Nadu and TNUHDB on the delay in the issuance of sale deeds along with some suggestions to expedite the process. More delays will only complicate the issue further in terms of availability of documentation and mounting dues the people ought to pay, she said.

Highlighting the formation of a committee by the State government to look into the transfer of land from different departments to the board, she said that another high-level committee should be formed to regularly monitor the progress of issuance of sale deeds. Other suggestions, included conduct of special camps, evolving an effective grievance redress mechanism and allowing people to pay pending dues in instalments.