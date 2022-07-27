Habitat board clarifies on basic amenities in K.P. Park

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board says there was a problem with the water supply at K.P. Park tenements on June 16 and water was being supplied in tankers

In response to the article published by The Hindu titled “Water scarcity, lifts not functioning at nights irk K.P. Park tenement dwellers” on July 18, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has clarified on the steps in place to ensure basic amenities.

A letter issued by the Managing Director of TNUHDB said that there was an issue in water supply on July 16 due to certain work carried out by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. “Due to this, the water supply was interrupted. Based on our request, 10 water tankers were sent [to K.P. Park] on July 17,” the letter said and added that water board has promised to fix the issue shortly and supply water through trucks until then.

On lifts being non-functional at night in the high-rise buildings, the letter said that one lift in each block was being operated at night. However, there were operational issues due to untoward incidents and threatening of lift operator by “unruly” elements.

“These issues were reported to the police. Now, CCTVs have been installed and the Deputy Commissioner of Police who inspected the site on July 17 has assured us that he will start the operation of the [police] outpost set up in the area,” the letter said.

The letter said that efforts had been taken to constitute resident welfare associations in each block. Stating that the residents were reluctant to pay the beneficiaries’ share for the allotment of houses and the maintenance charges of ₹750 a month per flat, the letter highlighted that the tenements will get the benefits under “Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu” scheme for better upkeep once they started paying the maintenance charges.