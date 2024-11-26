H. Raja slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for school students’ birthday wishes

Tamil Nadu BJP convenor H. Raja on Tuesday criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after a video of school students, standing in a playground and wishing him on his birthday, went viral.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Raja asked if schools in Tamil Nadu only function for students to say birthday wishes to deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. “Is the Tamil Nadu school education department working to support this?,” he asked, tagging school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

He further said, “Realize the importance of the ministerial position you hold once and for all, and try to prevent mistakes from happening in your field.”