 />
Gynaecologist at T.N. govt. hospital transferred after death of woman, newborn

The 26-year-old woman’s family alleged she and her baby died due to medical negligence

Published - November 15, 2024 05:40 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Irate over the death of the mother and child, Devi's family blocked the Ambur-Pernambut Main Road on Thursday, accusing the hospital staff at the taluk hospital in Ambur of failing to provide adequate care to them 

Irate over the death of the mother and child, Devi’s family blocked the Ambur-Pernambut Main Road on Thursday, accusing the hospital staff at the taluk hospital in Ambur of failing to provide adequate care to them  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A senior gynaecologist at the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town was transferred to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur on Friday (November 15, 2024), following the death of a mother and child at the taluk hospital a few days ago.

Health Department officials said, after conducting an inquiry into the incident, the transfer order for the gynaecologist, K. Shyamala, was issued by S. Kannagi, Joint Director of Health Services (JDSS), Tirupattur. “Steps will be taken to ensure that adequate care is given to patients, including expectant mothers. Duty staff are responsible for the care given to patients,” said Dr. Kannagi.

V. Durga Devi

V. Durga Devi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The action comes in the wake of the death of a 26-year-old woman from Ambur on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), three days after she delivered a baby girl at the taluk hospital. Her family alleged she died due to medical negligence. On Thursday (November 14, 2024), the newborn also died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri, where she was shifted to after her mother’s death.

Preliminary inquiries revealed the deceased woman, V. Durga Devi, a native of Devanapuram village near Ambur, got married to D. Vijay five years ago and became pregnant a few months ago. She would consult Dr. Shyamala at the taluk hospital during her pregnancy.

On November 10, after she complained of labour pain, Devi was taken to the taluk hospital, where she gave birth to the baby girl. However, her condition quickly deteriorated. Devi was initially referred to the government hospital in Tirupattur and later to the government hospital in Dharmapuri. She died on Wednesday at the Government Medical College in Salem.

Irate over the death of the mother and child, Devi’s family blocked the Ambur-Pernambut Main Road on Thursday, accusing the hospital staff at the taluk hospital in Ambur of failing to provide adequate care to them.

Published - November 15, 2024 05:40 pm IST

