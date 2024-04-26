ADVERTISEMENT

Guvi uses AI to help engineering students develop projects

April 26, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Over 82,000 engineering students participated in the programme that concluded mid-April

The Hindu Bureau

Students from 400 engineering colleges participated in the Naan Mudhalvan Anna University-Guvi Tamil Nadu Coder’s Premier League, using generative AI in Tamil. The programme is an initiative of the HCL group. Details about courses offered, under the NM-AU-GuviTNcpl, are available at https://www.guvi.in/mip/tncpl 

ADVERTISEMENT

Guvi’s founder and CEO M. Arun Prakash said the company used generative AI to impact colleges from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The 82,688 students, who underwent the programme, also participated in competitions held as part of the event in mid-April.

As much as 53% of the participants were women. Of the 45 colleges that participated in the event, an all-women team won the top prize. Five government colleges, nine affiliated to Anna University, and 26 autonomous colleges participated. 

The winners received prizes and paid internships. The Madras Institute of Technology team’s Dynamic Event Planner won the first place and SSN College of Engineering took the second prize for News Sphere. Adhiyaman College of Engineering, K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology and Kongunadu Engineering College shared the third place with projects such as Smart Tutor Chatbot and AI-based language learning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guvi has planned to develop a website to showcase the best of NM-AU-Guvi prototyped projects to enable industries to hire talent. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US