Guvi uses AI to help engineering students develop projects

April 26, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students from 400 engineering colleges participated in the Naan Mudhalvan Anna University-Guvi Tamil Nadu Coder’s Premier League, using generative AI in Tamil. The programme is an initiative of the HCL group. Details about courses offered, under the NM-AU-GuviTNcpl, are available at https://www.guvi.in/mip/tncpl

Guvi’s founder and CEO M. Arun Prakash said the company used generative AI to impact colleges from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The 82,688 students, who underwent the programme, also participated in competitions held as part of the event in mid-April.

As much as 53% of the participants were women. Of the 45 colleges that participated in the event, an all-women team won the top prize. Five government colleges, nine affiliated to Anna University, and 26 autonomous colleges participated.

The winners received prizes and paid internships. The Madras Institute of Technology team’s Dynamic Event Planner won the first place and SSN College of Engineering took the second prize for News Sphere. Adhiyaman College of Engineering, K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology and Kongunadu Engineering College shared the third place with projects such as Smart Tutor Chatbot and AI-based language learning.

Guvi has planned to develop a website to showcase the best of NM-AU-Guvi prototyped projects to enable industries to hire talent.